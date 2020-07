Amenities

Cape Cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Newly updated kitchen, large family room in basement with extra room as den/office/playroom/storage. The house has just been painted & new carpet in upstairs hall, sitting room & master bedroom. Bathroom upstairs has just been renovated & is beautiful. There is a carport & screened in back porch with a partially fenced backyard to enjoy. Close to UMD, 495, 95, Shopping (Moms Market) & much more. Fireplace is non-working & Shed is not included.