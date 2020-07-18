All apartments in College Park
9008 48th Plaza

9008 48th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9008 48th Place, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
Applicants must have a credit score of 700+ and fantastic rental history. Must be considerate to neighbors on lower level. Lovely updated 3 bdrm 1 bath Upper Level Duplex. Beautiful kitchen with brand new cabinets and granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. Super clean! Large fenced in yard on corner lot at the end of street. Dog friendly on case by case basis with one time pet fee. Quiet well-established neighborhood with plenty of on & off-street parking. Lawn care included. A few minutes walk to Playground. Get back to nature and relax at the Lake or head to the dog park via wooded walking/biking paths. Close to restaurants and shopping,(IKEA, MOMs Organic). Walk/Bike(1.5 miles)to Greenbelt & College Park Metro Stops (Yellow/Green Line).5 minute walk to Bus Stops on Greenbelt Rd. Awesome location! Commuter Friendly! Email Johnna for more information. No calls please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9008 48th Plaza have any available units?
9008 48th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9008 48th Plaza have?
Some of 9008 48th Plaza's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9008 48th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
9008 48th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9008 48th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 9008 48th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 9008 48th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 9008 48th Plaza offers parking.
Does 9008 48th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9008 48th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9008 48th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 9008 48th Plaza has a pool.
Does 9008 48th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 9008 48th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 9008 48th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 9008 48th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9008 48th Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 9008 48th Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
