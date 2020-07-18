9008 48th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool

Applicants must have a credit score of 700+ and fantastic rental history. Must be considerate to neighbors on lower level. Lovely updated 3 bdrm 1 bath Upper Level Duplex. Beautiful kitchen with brand new cabinets and granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. Super clean! Large fenced in yard on corner lot at the end of street. Dog friendly on case by case basis with one time pet fee. Quiet well-established neighborhood with plenty of on & off-street parking. Lawn care included. A few minutes walk to Playground. Get back to nature and relax at the Lake or head to the dog park via wooded walking/biking paths. Close to restaurants and shopping,(IKEA, MOMs Organic). Walk/Bike(1.5 miles)to Greenbelt & College Park Metro Stops (Yellow/Green Line).5 minute walk to Bus Stops on Greenbelt Rd. Awesome location! Commuter Friendly! Email Johnna for more information. No calls please.