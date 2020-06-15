5028 NANTUCKET ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Spacious two level home available after July 1st. Large, table-space kitchen. Master bedroom has attached bath. Wood floors and stacked laundry on upper level. Renovated basement has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath with a separate entrance, kitchenette, & washer/dryer for use as in law suite or shared rental. Great yard is fully fenced w/stone grill. Located less than 1 mile to Greenbelt Metro, Route 1, the Beltway/495, & tons of retail, including IKEA, shopping and dining. Right in the middle of everything College Park has to offer.