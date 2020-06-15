All apartments in College Park
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:19 AM

5028 NANTUCKET ROAD

5028 Nantucket Road · (301) 200-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5028 Nantucket Road, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious two level home available after July 1st. Large, table-space kitchen. Master bedroom has attached bath. Wood floors and stacked laundry on upper level. Renovated basement has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath with a separate entrance, kitchenette, & washer/dryer for use as in law suite or shared rental. Great yard is fully fenced w/stone grill. Located less than 1 mile to Greenbelt Metro, Route 1, the Beltway/495, & tons of retail, including IKEA, shopping and dining. Right in the middle of everything College Park has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD have any available units?
5028 NANTUCKET ROAD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD have?
Some of 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5028 NANTUCKET ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD have a pool?
No, 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5028 NANTUCKET ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
