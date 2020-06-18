5022 BRANCHVILLE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home as been rehabbed and just lovely. Master has private bath, and a second bath for other bedroom. Central Air Conditioning for hot summer days and warm gas hot water radiators for cold winter nights. Best of both. Small home but the detached Garage has been turned into a nice Family room with heat and AC. Great for Family Room, entertaining, play room or hobby room. METRO about a mile away, Greenbelt Station. Close to shopping, NASA, U of Md. and major highways. Back yard is fenced with new fence coming in next week or so. Quiet Street.