Home
/
College Park, MD
/
5022 BRANCHVILLE RD
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:08 AM

5022 BRANCHVILLE RD

5022 Branchville Road · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Branchville Road, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home as been rehabbed and just lovely. Master has private bath, and a second bath for other bedroom. Central Air Conditioning for hot summer days and warm gas hot water radiators for cold winter nights. Best of both. Small home but the detached Garage has been turned into a nice Family room with heat and AC. Great for Family Room, entertaining, play room or hobby room. METRO about a mile away, Greenbelt Station. Close to shopping, NASA, U of Md. and major highways. Back yard is fenced with new fence coming in next week or so. Quiet Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD have any available units?
5022 BRANCHVILLE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5022 BRANCHVILLE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD pet-friendly?
No, 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD offer parking?
Yes, 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD offers parking.
Does 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD have a pool?
No, 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD does not have a pool.
Does 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD have accessible units?
No, 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5022 BRANCHVILLE RD has units with air conditioning.
