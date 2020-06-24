4813 Delaware Street, College Park, MD 20740 North College Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice house in College Park. Walk to U of M. Huge dining room off updated kitchen. Nice living rm with carpet. 2 bedrooms on first level w/full bath. 3 bedrooms w/full bath in basement. One bedroom has level walk out to great covered in porch. Porch walks out to very large privacy fenced side yard. Great for entertaining and enjoying life. 1 car off street parking. Plenty of street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4813 DELAWARE STREET have any available units?
4813 DELAWARE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 4813 DELAWARE STREET have?
Some of 4813 DELAWARE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 DELAWARE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4813 DELAWARE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.