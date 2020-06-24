All apartments in College Park
4813 DELAWARE STREET

4813 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

4813 Delaware Street, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Nice house in College Park. Walk to U of M. Huge dining room off updated kitchen. Nice living rm with carpet. 2 bedrooms on first level w/full bath. 3 bedrooms w/full bath in basement. One bedroom has level walk out to great covered in porch. Porch walks out to very large privacy fenced side yard. Great for entertaining and enjoying life. 1 car off street parking. Plenty of street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 DELAWARE STREET have any available units?
4813 DELAWARE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 4813 DELAWARE STREET have?
Some of 4813 DELAWARE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 DELAWARE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4813 DELAWARE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 DELAWARE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4813 DELAWARE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4813 DELAWARE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4813 DELAWARE STREET offers parking.
Does 4813 DELAWARE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4813 DELAWARE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 DELAWARE STREET have a pool?
No, 4813 DELAWARE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4813 DELAWARE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4813 DELAWARE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 DELAWARE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 DELAWARE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 DELAWARE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4813 DELAWARE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
