4813 DELAWARE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet

Nice house in College Park. Walk to U of M. Huge dining room off updated kitchen. Nice living rm with carpet. 2 bedrooms on first level w/full bath. 3 bedrooms w/full bath in basement. One bedroom has level walk out to great covered in porch. Porch walks out to very large privacy fenced side yard. Great for entertaining and enjoying life. 1 car off street parking. Plenty of street parking