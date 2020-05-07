Amenities
Perfect House for UMD Students -- Very Close to Campus! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020. APPLY NOW FOR THE 2020-21 SCHOOL YEAR.
Live like a king or queen just a few blocks from University of Maryland campus!
Beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms await you at 4803 Norwich Rd. This house has been very well-maintained and was recently renovated. 6 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 living rooms and an eat-in kitchen.
The house has central air and heat, washer and dryer, a nice backyard, and off-street parking.
Rent is $6,000/month and tenants pay utilities.
Call or text Daniel at (301) 909-8128 or email management@newlegacypartners.com for more info.
Talk to you soon! Your house is waiting!
(RLNE4425379)