Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

4803 Norwich Rd

4803 Norwich Road · No Longer Available
Location

4803 Norwich Road, College Park, MD 20740
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect House for UMD Students -- Very Close to Campus! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020. APPLY NOW FOR THE 2020-21 SCHOOL YEAR.

Live like a king or queen just a few blocks from University of Maryland campus!

Beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms await you at 4803 Norwich Rd. This house has been very well-maintained and was recently renovated. 6 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 living rooms and an eat-in kitchen.

The house has central air and heat, washer and dryer, a nice backyard, and off-street parking.

Rent is $6,000/month and tenants pay utilities.

Call or text Daniel at (301) 909-8128 or email management@newlegacypartners.com for more info.

Talk to you soon! Your house is waiting!

(RLNE4425379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 Norwich Rd have any available units?
4803 Norwich Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 4803 Norwich Rd have?
Some of 4803 Norwich Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Norwich Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Norwich Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 Norwich Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4803 Norwich Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4803 Norwich Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4803 Norwich Rd offers parking.
Does 4803 Norwich Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4803 Norwich Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 Norwich Rd have a pool?
No, 4803 Norwich Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4803 Norwich Rd have accessible units?
No, 4803 Norwich Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 Norwich Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4803 Norwich Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4803 Norwich Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4803 Norwich Rd has units with air conditioning.

