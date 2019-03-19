All apartments in Colesville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE

1015 Hollywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Hollywood Avenue, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
BASEMENT FOR RENT ONLY!!! 2 bedroom basement with full bath, cable and internet included. No laundry. For Showings please contact owner Jose Mejia (240) 381-1277

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
Is 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
