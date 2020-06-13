436 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Colesville, MD
The town of Colesville has a history going back into the mists of time, but it is generally accepted that it derived its name from Elizabeth Snowden, the wife of Richard Snowden who bought property in nearby Sandy Spring in 1728. Coale was Elizabeth's maiden name and in honor of his young wife, Richard named the town Colesville.
Colesville can be found between the Northwest and Paint Branches of the Anacostia River. Colesville is considered to be a neighborhood of Silver Spring. They're roughly the same land-mass wise, but more people live in Silver Spring per square mile than in Colesville with a reported population of 71,452 according to the 2010 census. See more
Finding an apartment in Colesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.