128 Apartments for rent in Colesville, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Colesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Midland Road
801 Midland Road, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2303 sqft
801 Midland Road Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON! Spacious Quiet 4BD/2BA Large Corner Lot w/ Separate Driveway for Xtra Cars - Beautiful SPACIOUS home on a AMAZING LARGE lot and is move-in ready! NEW ROOF! New front porch area. Newer windows.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13101 Riviera Terrace
13101 Riviera Terrace, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
5166 sqft
Amazing Custom 4BR 3.5BA Home in Silver Spring Near ICC - This amazingly upgraded and customized home is unlike any other rental you will come across in Silver Spring.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
118 SHAW AVE
118 Shaw Avenue, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WHAT A FIND! FABULOUS CONTEMPORARY-STYLE HOME FULL OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING PRIVATE 1.2 ACRE LOT IN CONVENIENT NORTH SPRINGBROOK! NEW CARPETS, FRESH PAINT, NEWER WINDOWS & ROOF.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
41 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
14 Units Available
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,471
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1248 sqft
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2598 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
13605 WINDY MEADOW LANE
13605 Windy Meadow Lane, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2824 sqft
Exceptional home w/ hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/granite counters, huge island, SS Appliances, recessed lights, 2 car garage parking, fully finished basement with full bath, large bedrooms upstairs, master bathroom w/ separate soaking tub &

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
116 APPLE GROVE RD
116 Apple Grove Road, White Oak, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 116 APPLE GROVE RD in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
15028 WHITEGATE ROAD
15028 Whitegate Road, Cloverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2738 sqft
Beautiful lower level/basement fully furnished with kitchen privileges, laundry, bathroom and microwave It has a TV and other very nice furniture with plenty of light.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1301 SILO WAY
1301 Silo Way, Cloverly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2966 sqft
Nice Colonial Style Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac, close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants and more. 4 Bedrooms with finished bonus room in the basement. Basement Rec Room.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1603 Regent Manor Ct
1603 Regent Manor, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2442 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome to this lovely brick front end unit TH built in 2017.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Woodside Park
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,424
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes surrounded by shops, restaurants and parks and close to the Silver Spring Metro Station. Each unit features walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,733
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
114 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,540
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1040 sqft
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,295
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,341
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
City Guide for Colesville, MD

The town of Colesville has a history going back into the mists of time, but it is generally accepted that it derived its name from Elizabeth Snowden, the wife of Richard Snowden who bought property in nearby Sandy Spring in 1728. Coale was Elizabeth's maiden name and in honor of his young wife, Richard named the town Colesville.

Colesville can be found between the Northwest and Paint Branches of the Anacostia River. Colesville is considered to be a neighborhood of Silver Spring. They're roughly the same land-mass wise, but more people live in Silver Spring per square mile than in Colesville with a reported population of 71,452 according to the 2010 census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Colesville, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Colesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

