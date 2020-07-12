128 Apartments for rent in Colesville, MD with parking
The town of Colesville has a history going back into the mists of time, but it is generally accepted that it derived its name from Elizabeth Snowden, the wife of Richard Snowden who bought property in nearby Sandy Spring in 1728. Coale was Elizabeth's maiden name and in honor of his young wife, Richard named the town Colesville.
Colesville can be found between the Northwest and Paint Branches of the Anacostia River. Colesville is considered to be a neighborhood of Silver Spring. They're roughly the same land-mass wise, but more people live in Silver Spring per square mile than in Colesville with a reported population of 71,452 according to the 2010 census. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Colesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.