pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
483 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Colesville, MD
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Midland Road
801 Midland Road, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2303 sqft
801 Midland Road Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON! Spacious Quiet 4BD/2BA Large Corner Lot w/ Separate Driveway for Xtra Cars - Beautiful SPACIOUS home on a AMAZING LARGE lot and is move-in ready! NEW ROOF! New front porch area. Newer windows.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13101 Riviera Terrace
13101 Riviera Terrace, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
5166 sqft
Amazing Custom 4BR 3.5BA Home in Silver Spring Near ICC - This amazingly upgraded and customized home is unlike any other rental you will come across in Silver Spring.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
12911 WINTERTHUR LANE
12911 Winterthur Lane, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2776 sqft
Large Rambler with 3 bdrs, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Colesville
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
15 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
14 Units Available
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,471
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1248 sqft
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12016 Bronzegate Place
12016 Bronzegate Place, Calverton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1830 sqft
If You're Picky, Here I Am - Pampered End Unit Town Home! Handsome hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous tile back splash. Updated baths, 3 bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1603 Regent Manor Ct
1603 Regent Manor, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2442 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome to this lovely brick front end unit TH built in 2017.
Results within 5 miles of Colesville
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
40 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,226
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
87 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
8 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,326
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
112 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,540
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
32 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,228
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1040 sqft
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,295
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,341
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,505
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,530
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,398
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
