Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:34 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Colesville, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1004 CANNON ROAD
1004 Cannon Road, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2342 sqft
SPACIOUS! Quiet neighborhood close to parks, shopping and schools. Welcoming entryway with coat closet opens into large living room with lots of light and sliding glass door to patio and backyard (not fenced).

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE
5 Whitingham Terrace, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,290
2674 sqft
This beautiful 5 BD/3FB home sits on the top of a culdesac just a few minutes from Westover Elementary school. 5th bedroom and bath on the lower level is totally separate with separate door.
Results within 1 mile of Colesville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,536
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12001 Old Columbia Pike #816
12001 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1085 sqft
Awesome 2BD/2BA on the 8th Floor - Very nicely upgraded and updated condo with Hardwood and Granite, meticulous attention to the kitchens and bathroom renovations, balcony, close to Silver Spring, NIH, FDA, U of MD, DC - Community features designer

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13332 Moonlight Trail Dr
13332 Moonlight Trail Drive, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Please click here to apply Luxury home located in sought after Poplar Run! Featuring a huge gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Large deck with wooded view.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13226 DEER HIGHLANDS WAY
13226 Deer Highlands Way, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
FABULOUS LIKE-NEW POPLAR RUN TOWNHOME NEAR METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES IN SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOTS OF NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES! OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN FEATURES HUGE KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1611 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE
1611 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Silver Spring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Open plan with living and dining off kitchen. Beautifully done subway tile kitchen backsplash and modern bathroom fixtures.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2598 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11849 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
11849 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained 3 story townhome for rent in managed community. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, eat-in-kitchen, with wood floors throughout. Walkout basement with Rec Room and fireplace. Lovely flagstone patio off of the Rec Room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1301 SILO WAY
1301 Silo Way, Cloverly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2966 sqft
Nice Colonial Style Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac, close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants and more. 4 Bedrooms with finished bonus room in the basement. Basement Rec Room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
1812 BILLMAN LN
1812 Billman Lane, Wheaton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Fabulous Turn Key Rental - Close to Wheaton Regional Park ; 5 Spacious Bedrooms on Upper Level - All with Hardwood Floors; Updated Table Spaced Kitchen with Spacious Eat-in Area; Beautiful Large Deck off Dining Room and Kitchen; Under Deck Patio

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
1269 WINDMILL LANE
1269 Windmill Lane, Cloverly, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1138 sqft
FIRST LEVEL FOR RENT ONLY! 3 bedroom 2 full baths available immediately. Hardwood floors throughout home, SS appliances, granite kitchen countertops, amazing deck, great big beautiful backyard with available shed.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1621 ANGELWING DRIVE
1621 Angelwing Drive, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2338 sqft
Gorgeous Arts and Crafts home! Fresh paint, carpet, and most of main level hardwoods resurfaced! This home boosts of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main floor! Basement has extra room that could be a bedroom! Sleek, modern
Results within 5 miles of Colesville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,515
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,797
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,565
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1070 sqft
Granite counters, spacious floor plans, wall-to-wall carpeting and parking in Silver Spring. On-site garage, gym and laundry. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
City Guide for Colesville, MD

The town of Colesville has a history going back into the mists of time, but it is generally accepted that it derived its name from Elizabeth Snowden, the wife of Richard Snowden who bought property in nearby Sandy Spring in 1728. Coale was Elizabeth's maiden name and in honor of his young wife, Richard named the town Colesville.

Colesville can be found between the Northwest and Paint Branches of the Anacostia River. Colesville is considered to be a neighborhood of Silver Spring. They're roughly the same land-mass wise, but more people live in Silver Spring per square mile than in Colesville with a reported population of 71,452 according to the 2010 census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Colesville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Colesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

