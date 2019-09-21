316 Bryants Nursery Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated single family home on 1.5 Acres - LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! - Enjoy quiet and serene country living with easy access to major commuter routes and METRO in this moder, open concept farmhouse with fantastic finishes. Larger slider opens to rear-deck and sprawling rear acreage. Adorable & private covered front porch. Main level laundry (front-loading w/d) and full bath plus updated kitchen, living room, dining room and den/office/bonus room. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms. Master with vaulted ceilings, private balcony, ceiling fan and HUGE walk-in closet. This is a one of a kind opportunity. Don't miss it! Located near shopping, restaurants, I-200, Glenmont METRO station, Hampshire Greens golf course.

Pets considered case by case with owner approval.

Move-in date may be flexible.



(RLNE5070033)