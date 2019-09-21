All apartments in Cloverly
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

316 Bryants Nursery Road

316 Bryants Nursery Road · No Longer Available
Location

316 Bryants Nursery Road, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated single family home on 1.5 Acres - LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! - Enjoy quiet and serene country living with easy access to major commuter routes and METRO in this moder, open concept farmhouse with fantastic finishes. Larger slider opens to rear-deck and sprawling rear acreage. Adorable & private covered front porch. Main level laundry (front-loading w/d) and full bath plus updated kitchen, living room, dining room and den/office/bonus room. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms. Master with vaulted ceilings, private balcony, ceiling fan and HUGE walk-in closet. This is a one of a kind opportunity. Don't miss it! Located near shopping, restaurants, I-200, Glenmont METRO station, Hampshire Greens golf course.
Pets considered case by case with owner approval.
Move-in date may be flexible.

(RLNE5070033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Bryants Nursery Road have any available units?
316 Bryants Nursery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 316 Bryants Nursery Road have?
Some of 316 Bryants Nursery Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Bryants Nursery Road currently offering any rent specials?
316 Bryants Nursery Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Bryants Nursery Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Bryants Nursery Road is pet friendly.
Does 316 Bryants Nursery Road offer parking?
No, 316 Bryants Nursery Road does not offer parking.
Does 316 Bryants Nursery Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Bryants Nursery Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Bryants Nursery Road have a pool?
No, 316 Bryants Nursery Road does not have a pool.
Does 316 Bryants Nursery Road have accessible units?
No, 316 Bryants Nursery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Bryants Nursery Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Bryants Nursery Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Bryants Nursery Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Bryants Nursery Road does not have units with air conditioning.
