Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Coming soon 4 bedroom 3.5bath home located just minutes from DC by car and minutes from public transit. Home has been recently updated with hard wood floors, updated bathrooms, kitchen, carpet and new HVAC system. Home is situated less than 5 minutes from Andrews Airfare Base, and 20 minutes form Bolling Air Force Base and 10 minutes from the metro.