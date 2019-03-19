All apartments in Clinton
6901 Pamela Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6901 Pamela Lane

6901 Pamela Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Pamela Lane, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Home in Great Neighborhood - Up for rent we have a large home with nice yard available in a great neighborhood! Here are the features that make this place great:

1.) 4 Bedrooms
2.) 3 Bathrooms
3.) Finished basement!
4.) 2 fireplaces
5.) Updated kitchen with gas stove and granite countertops
6.) Hardwood floors
7.) large utility are with storage
8.) Nice fenced in yard
9.) Two driveways! Plenty of parking

Schedule a showing today before this place is gone! More pictures and online application available at: mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE4606240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

