Spacious Home in Great Neighborhood - Up for rent we have a large home with nice yard available in a great neighborhood! Here are the features that make this place great:
1.) 4 Bedrooms 2.) 3 Bathrooms 3.) Finished basement! 4.) 2 fireplaces 5.) Updated kitchen with gas stove and granite countertops 6.) Hardwood floors 7.) large utility are with storage 8.) Nice fenced in yard 9.) Two driveways! Plenty of parking
More pictures and online application available at: mhpropertymgmt.com
(RLNE4606240)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6901 Pamela Lane have any available units?
6901 Pamela Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 6901 Pamela Lane have?
Some of 6901 Pamela Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Pamela Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Pamela Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.