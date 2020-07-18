All apartments in Clinton
Clinton, MD
6005 PLATA STREET
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:16 AM

6005 PLATA STREET

6005 Plata Street · (301) 843-5100
Location

6005 Plata Street, Clinton, MD 20735

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2682 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A GREAT place to call HOME!! This Spacious Home Features: Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, stainless steel appliances, a 2 story family room with a gas fireplace, a large fenced-in yard with a deck perfect for relaxing and outdoor entertainment, a formal dining room with a tray ceiling a generously large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, bathrooms with double sinks & much more. *** MUST SEE TODAY *** Close to shopping, restaurants and access to route 5 (Branch Ave.) towards the Beltway and route 301. Move in immediately. No Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 PLATA STREET have any available units?
6005 PLATA STREET has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6005 PLATA STREET have?
Some of 6005 PLATA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 PLATA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6005 PLATA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 PLATA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6005 PLATA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 6005 PLATA STREET offer parking?
No, 6005 PLATA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6005 PLATA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 PLATA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 PLATA STREET have a pool?
No, 6005 PLATA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6005 PLATA STREET have accessible units?
No, 6005 PLATA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 PLATA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 PLATA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 PLATA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 PLATA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
