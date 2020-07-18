6005 PLATA STREET

Amenities

A GREAT place to call HOME!! This Spacious Home Features: Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, stainless steel appliances, a 2 story family room with a gas fireplace, a large fenced-in yard with a deck perfect for relaxing and outdoor entertainment, a formal dining room with a tray ceiling a generously large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, bathrooms with double sinks & much more. *** MUST SEE TODAY *** Close to shopping, restaurants and access to route 5 (Branch Ave.) towards the Beltway and route 301. Move in immediately. No Washer and Dryer.