5811 BUTTERFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace

Available Jan 1. Great 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial on very large lot! Backyard fenced in! Home has living room, dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, island, etc. Sliding glass doors lead out to deck and large yard. Family room on main level has 2 skylights. Basement has bonus room, family room, laundry and full bath. Upper level has spacious master bedroom with attached bath. Roomy 2 car attached garage!! 2 hours notice for showings. Schedule online. Courtesy call required.