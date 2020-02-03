Welcome to Paradise! Over 4000 sqft of finished space sitting on almost 1/2 acre. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Abundance of natural light floods the additional family room overlooking the extended back yard. Granite countertops complement the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Custom cupboards extend to the ceiling for all your cooking needs. Separate formal dining room. Finished basement with new carpet and laundry. 4 bedrooms upstairs to include 1000 sqft master bedroom with en suite and soaking tub...separate tiled shower...dual vanity. The list goes on and on... You must see this one to appreciate what it has to offer. Housing vouchers accepted. Owner prefers good credit and sufficient income. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposit and accepted application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE have any available units?
5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE have?
Some of 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE offer parking?
No, 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE have a pool?
No, 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
