5809 GWYNNDALE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Paradise! Over 4000 sqft of finished space sitting on almost 1/2 acre. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Abundance of natural light floods the additional family room overlooking the extended back yard. Granite countertops complement the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Custom cupboards extend to the ceiling for all your cooking needs. Separate formal dining room. Finished basement with new carpet and laundry. 4 bedrooms upstairs to include 1000 sqft master bedroom with en suite and soaking tub...separate tiled shower...dual vanity. The list goes on and on... You must see this one to appreciate what it has to offer. Housing vouchers accepted. Owner prefers good credit and sufficient income. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposit and accepted application