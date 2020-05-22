2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Stunning new town home in Avondale Ridge. All finishes are high quality and immaculate. High Ceilings, wood floors, large eat-in kitchen open to the living room, balcony off kitchen. The top (4th) level bedroom has a walk out terrace with beautiful views. The master has a huge walk in closet, a large jetted tub with a beautiful view, double sinks, and a seated shower. All rooms are very spacious. Rooms are cable ready, the led recessed lighting is programmable, and the HVAC is on a smart thermostat. The The neighborhood is quiet and is just blocks away from DC. The metro is 1 mile away. Showings are Mon - Fri 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Sat and Sun 11:00 am - 7:00 pm.