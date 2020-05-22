All apartments in Chillum
2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE

2416 Avondale Overlook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Avondale Overlook Dr, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Stunning new town home in Avondale Ridge. All finishes are high quality and immaculate. High Ceilings, wood floors, large eat-in kitchen open to the living room, balcony off kitchen. The top (4th) level bedroom has a walk out terrace with beautiful views. The master has a huge walk in closet, a large jetted tub with a beautiful view, double sinks, and a seated shower. All rooms are very spacious. Rooms are cable ready, the led recessed lighting is programmable, and the HVAC is on a smart thermostat. The The neighborhood is quiet and is just blocks away from DC. The metro is 1 mile away. Showings are Mon - Fri 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Sat and Sun 11:00 am - 7:00 pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE have any available units?
2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
What amenities does 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE have?
Some of 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chillum.
Does 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2416 AVONDALE OVERLOOK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

