1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent. ALL UTILITIES, INTERNET AND CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT. Lower level of a split foyer home, approximately 750 sq ft.. Great size. All utilities included in rent . Private laundry w/ full size washer & dryer. Fresh paint. . . Separate private entrance with nice patio. Parking space in driveway for tenant. Central A/C. Convenient to 695, downtown Baltimore and Main Street in Catonsville! Pets on a case by case basis. Smokers Allowed.