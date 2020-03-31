109 Bloomsbury Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex in Catonsville!

Nearby schools, shopping, restaurants and I95, I695 for easy commute!



Property highlights:



- Newly renovated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedroom

- Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer

- Enjoy the outdoors on front porch or rear deck in a private backyard

- Long driveway fits multiple cars

- Vouchers welcome!

- No pets



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



