Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

109 Bloomsbury Ave

109 Bloomsbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 Bloomsbury Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex in Catonsville!
Nearby schools, shopping, restaurants and I95, I695 for easy commute!

Property highlights:

- Newly renovated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedroom
- Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer
- Enjoy the outdoors on front porch or rear deck in a private backyard
- Long driveway fits multiple cars
- Vouchers welcome!
- No pets

Available today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4996409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Bloomsbury Ave have any available units?
109 Bloomsbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Bloomsbury Ave have?
Some of 109 Bloomsbury Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Bloomsbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
109 Bloomsbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Bloomsbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 109 Bloomsbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 109 Bloomsbury Ave offer parking?
No, 109 Bloomsbury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 109 Bloomsbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Bloomsbury Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Bloomsbury Ave have a pool?
No, 109 Bloomsbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 109 Bloomsbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 109 Bloomsbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Bloomsbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Bloomsbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

