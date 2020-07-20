All apartments in Carroll County
Carroll County, MD
5916 Grace Lee Ave
5916 Grace Lee Ave

5916 Grace Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
5916 Grace Lee Avenue, Carroll County, MD 21784

air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Country living close to amenities! Absolutely gorgeous home sitting on a serene and spacious lot in
Sykesville. Everything in this home is homeowner quality - this is NOT an investment property!
Enjoy the privacy on two large decks and several acres of land backing up to the woods and a
creek. Hardwood floors throughout upper levels, master suite with master bathroom, updated
appliances in the kitchen, pellet stove in the family room, washer/dryer and bonus refrigerator in
the basement. Double walkout basement with storage room, bonus living room, and bedroom. Pool
is functional and can be used by tenants! Fenced in backyard and fence around pool.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5916 Grace Lee Ave have any available units?
5916 Grace Lee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carroll County, MD.
What amenities does 5916 Grace Lee Ave have?
Some of 5916 Grace Lee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 Grace Lee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Grace Lee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Grace Lee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5916 Grace Lee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5916 Grace Lee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Grace Lee Ave offers parking.
Does 5916 Grace Lee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5916 Grace Lee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Grace Lee Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5916 Grace Lee Ave has a pool.
Does 5916 Grace Lee Ave have accessible units?
No, 5916 Grace Lee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Grace Lee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 Grace Lee Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5916 Grace Lee Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5916 Grace Lee Ave has units with air conditioning.
