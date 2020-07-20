5916 Grace Lee Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Country living close to amenities! Absolutely gorgeous home sitting on a serene and spacious lot in

Sykesville. Everything in this home is homeowner quality - this is NOT an investment property!

Enjoy the privacy on two large decks and several acres of land backing up to the woods and a

creek. Hardwood floors throughout upper levels, master suite with master bathroom, updated

appliances in the kitchen, pellet stove in the family room, washer/dryer and bonus refrigerator in

the basement. Double walkout basement with storage room, bonus living room, and bedroom. Pool

is functional and can be used by tenants! Fenced in backyard and fence around pool.