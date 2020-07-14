Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator bathtub extra storage oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly dog park

Westminster ApartmentsOur pet-friendly community is conveniently located near shopping, schools, entertainment and local colleges. Meadow Creek Apartments is located in Westminster near Rt. 140. Your new home includes the following great amenities: spacious floors plans with HUGE closet/storage space, fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, and wall-to-wall carpeting! We offer 24-hour emergency maintenance, playgrounds, FREE trash and recycling included. Welcome home to all the comfortable features you deserve, at a rental rate you can afford. Come visit us and check out our Fitness Center opened 5am to 11pm daily!