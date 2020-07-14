Amenities
Westminster ApartmentsOur pet-friendly community is conveniently located near shopping, schools, entertainment and local colleges. Meadow Creek Apartments is located in Westminster near Rt. 140. Your new home includes the following great amenities: spacious floors plans with HUGE closet/storage space, fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, and wall-to-wall carpeting! We offer 24-hour emergency maintenance, playgrounds, FREE trash and recycling included. Welcome home to all the comfortable features you deserve, at a rental rate you can afford. Come visit us and check out our Fitness Center opened 5am to 11pm daily!