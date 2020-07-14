All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Meadow Creek Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
775 Eagles Ct · (410) 593-3686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

775 Eagles Ct, Westminster, MD 21158

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. Jul 21

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 3A · Avail. Aug 3

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. Jul 21

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadow Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
dog park
Westminster ApartmentsOur pet-friendly community is conveniently located near shopping, schools, entertainment and local colleges. Meadow Creek Apartments is located in Westminster near Rt. 140. Your new home includes the following great amenities: spacious floors plans with HUGE closet/storage space, fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, and wall-to-wall carpeting! We offer 24-hour emergency maintenance, playgrounds, FREE trash and recycling included. Welcome home to all the comfortable features you deserve, at a rental rate you can afford. Come visit us and check out our Fitness Center opened 5am to 11pm daily!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-17 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadow Creek Apartments have any available units?
Meadow Creek Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadow Creek Apartments have?
Some of Meadow Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadow Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Meadow Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadow Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadow Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Meadow Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Meadow Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Meadow Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadow Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadow Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Meadow Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Meadow Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Meadow Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Meadow Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadow Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Meadow Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadow Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
