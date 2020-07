Amenities

Back on the Market! Hard wood floors, new carpet, and other upgrades! Great rate for this lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse in quite community close to schools, stores and public transportation. Granite kitchen counter top with stainless steel appliances. Large back yard for entertaining and enjoying some private time relaxing with family and friends. Shed available for storage. Not accepting vouchers.