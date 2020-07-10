7403 Waldran Avenue

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom SFH In Temple Hills - Property Id: 315142
Platinum Dwellings presents this all brick rambler nestled in Temple Hills and close to everything.
This brick rambler offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Entering the home you will encounter a living room with a fireplace, separate dining room, update kitchen with black appliances, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the 1st level. The fully finished basement offers a secondary living space with a built-in-bar and a 2nd fireplace, one bedroom, one full bath and the laundry room.
Retreat to the backyard where you will find your own personal oasis. This house has great bones and all it needs is your personal touch!
Contact us to scheduled your private tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315142
Property Id 315142
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5913392)