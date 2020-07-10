7403 Waldran Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 4 Bedroom SFH In Temple Hills - Property Id: 315142



Platinum Dwellings presents this all brick rambler nestled in Temple Hills and close to everything.



This brick rambler offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Entering the home you will encounter a living room with a fireplace, separate dining room, update kitchen with black appliances, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the 1st level. The fully finished basement offers a secondary living space with a built-in-bar and a 2nd fireplace, one bedroom, one full bath and the laundry room.



Retreat to the backyard where you will find your own personal oasis. This house has great bones and all it needs is your personal touch!



Contact us to scheduled your private tour!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315142

Property Id 315142



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913392)