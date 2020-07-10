All apartments in Camp Springs
7403 Waldran Avenue

7403 Waldran Avenue · (202) 655-4050
Location

7403 Waldran Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 4 Bedroom SFH In Temple Hills - Property Id: 315142

Platinum Dwellings presents this all brick rambler nestled in Temple Hills and close to everything.

This brick rambler offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Entering the home you will encounter a living room with a fireplace, separate dining room, update kitchen with black appliances, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the 1st level. The fully finished basement offers a secondary living space with a built-in-bar and a 2nd fireplace, one bedroom, one full bath and the laundry room.

Retreat to the backyard where you will find your own personal oasis. This house has great bones and all it needs is your personal touch!

Contact us to scheduled your private tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315142
Property Id 315142

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 Waldran Avenue have any available units?
7403 Waldran Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7403 Waldran Avenue have?
Some of 7403 Waldran Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 Waldran Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7403 Waldran Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 Waldran Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7403 Waldran Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 7403 Waldran Avenue offer parking?
No, 7403 Waldran Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7403 Waldran Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7403 Waldran Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 Waldran Avenue have a pool?
No, 7403 Waldran Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7403 Waldran Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7403 Waldran Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 Waldran Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7403 Waldran Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7403 Waldran Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7403 Waldran Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
