Amenities

3+ ACRE SERINITY PLACE --- LOT OF LIGHT BRINGING IN HOME --- GOOD FOR HOME OFFICE. ---ALL BRAND NEW APLIANCES.--- NEW HEATING & COOLING SYSTEM. --- NEW KITCHEN CABINET. --- NEW HOT WATER TANK.---HARDWOOD FLOOR -- WALKABLE DISTANCE OF GIANT, CVS, SUNTRUST BANK, BANK OF AMERICA, MC DONALD, SUBWAY..... TWO CAR GARAGE --- PLANTY SPACE IN WALK OUT BASEMENT.READY TO MOVE IN.CAONTACT THE LISTING AGENT FIRST FOR SHOWING !!!