7100 EMMA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained single family home in a great location in Fort Washington, Maryland. Spacious corner lot in a cul-de-sac featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage. Application Fee to include credit check is $42.00. Seller is requesting good credit. Please provide copies of past 2 years W2, past two current pay stubs, past 30 day bank statements, a copy of Renters Insurance Policy. VOUCHERS are welcome. Face masks are to be worn at all times. PLEASE DO NOT LOCK THE DOOR ON THE LOWER LEVEL LEADING TO GARAGE.