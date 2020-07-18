All apartments in Camp Springs
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:38 PM

7100 EMMA COURT

7100 Emma Court · (301) 970-2447
Location

7100 Emma Court, Camp Springs, MD 20744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained single family home in a great location in Fort Washington, Maryland. Spacious corner lot in a cul-de-sac featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage. Application Fee to include credit check is $42.00. Seller is requesting good credit. Please provide copies of past 2 years W2, past two current pay stubs, past 30 day bank statements, a copy of Renters Insurance Policy. VOUCHERS are welcome. Face masks are to be worn at all times. PLEASE DO NOT LOCK THE DOOR ON THE LOWER LEVEL LEADING TO GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 EMMA COURT have any available units?
7100 EMMA COURT has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7100 EMMA COURT have?
Some of 7100 EMMA COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 EMMA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7100 EMMA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 EMMA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7100 EMMA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 7100 EMMA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7100 EMMA COURT offers parking.
Does 7100 EMMA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 EMMA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 EMMA COURT have a pool?
No, 7100 EMMA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7100 EMMA COURT have accessible units?
No, 7100 EMMA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 EMMA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 EMMA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 EMMA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 EMMA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
