6413 MORTON PLACE

Welcome to this all brick 4-level split situated on a large corner lot in a quiet mature neighborhood. This renovated home offers an open plan on main level with spacious gathering areas which include the living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen is a chef's dream offering a large island with ample work space, a prep sink and seating, with a six-burner gas stove, built-in microwave and large French door refrigerator with ice maker. The upper level houses the master bedroom with ensuite bath and two additional bedrooms and bath. Continuing to lower level one, there is a large family room with wood-burning fireplace, a fourth bedroom and laundry room. This home also has an unfinished lower level/basement which can be used as a games room, children's playroom or storage area. Home will be available for occupancy on July 1, 2020 and will be professionally cleaned and painted where needed. Conveniently located within minutes of Branch Avenue Metro. Please use PGCAR rental application and include 2 recent pay stubs and copy of driver's license. Applicants will be notified to pay the $40 application fee online.