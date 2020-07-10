All apartments in Camp Springs
6413 MORTON PLACE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

6413 MORTON PLACE

6413 Morton Place · No Longer Available
Location

6413 Morton Place, Camp Springs, MD 20748

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this all brick 4-level split situated on a large corner lot in a quiet mature neighborhood. This renovated home offers an open plan on main level with spacious gathering areas which include the living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen is a chef's dream offering a large island with ample work space, a prep sink and seating, with a six-burner gas stove, built-in microwave and large French door refrigerator with ice maker. The upper level houses the master bedroom with ensuite bath and two additional bedrooms and bath. Continuing to lower level one, there is a large family room with wood-burning fireplace, a fourth bedroom and laundry room. This home also has an unfinished lower level/basement which can be used as a games room, children's playroom or storage area. Home will be available for occupancy on July 1, 2020 and will be professionally cleaned and painted where needed. Conveniently located within minutes of Branch Avenue Metro. Please use PGCAR rental application and include 2 recent pay stubs and copy of driver's license. Applicants will be notified to pay the $40 application fee online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 MORTON PLACE have any available units?
6413 MORTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 6413 MORTON PLACE have?
Some of 6413 MORTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6413 MORTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6413 MORTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 MORTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6413 MORTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 6413 MORTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6413 MORTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 6413 MORTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6413 MORTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 MORTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 6413 MORTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6413 MORTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6413 MORTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 MORTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6413 MORTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6413 MORTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6413 MORTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

