6105 AUTH ROAD

Welcome Home! Gorgeous newly renovated single family home situated in Suitland, Maryland. This open floor plan beauty includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a fully finished basement. This adorable home hosts a cozy bonus room on the main level and a large bedroom with lots of closet space on the lower level. New hardwood flooring and carpeting throughout. Fresh Paint and New Kitchen Appliances. The enormous sized backyard is great for entertaining family and friends. Located minutes away from I-495, Suitland Metro Station, Shopping, and Andrews Air Force Base. A Security Monitoring System is included in the rent. Apply Today!