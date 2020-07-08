All apartments in Camp Springs
Location

6105 Auth Road, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Gorgeous newly renovated single family home situated in Suitland, Maryland. This open floor plan beauty includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a fully finished basement. This adorable home hosts a cozy bonus room on the main level and a large bedroom with lots of closet space on the lower level. New hardwood flooring and carpeting throughout. Fresh Paint and New Kitchen Appliances. The enormous sized backyard is great for entertaining family and friends. Located minutes away from I-495, Suitland Metro Station, Shopping, and Andrews Air Force Base. A Security Monitoring System is included in the rent. Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 AUTH ROAD have any available units?
6105 AUTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
Is 6105 AUTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6105 AUTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 AUTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6105 AUTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 6105 AUTH ROAD offer parking?
No, 6105 AUTH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6105 AUTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 AUTH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 AUTH ROAD have a pool?
No, 6105 AUTH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6105 AUTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6105 AUTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 AUTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 AUTH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 AUTH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 AUTH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

