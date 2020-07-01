6011 GRIFFITH DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

LOOK NO FURTHER.......Truly a must see!!!!! Easy L&F Rental. Application online only.. Longandfoster.com . Separate upstairs rental unit. Downstairs has been rented. Don't wait..... This home has 2 full-large size bedrooms, washer and dryer, living room, full bath, garage space, huge back yard and ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. THIS DEAL WILL NOT LAST. IT WAS RENT QUICKLY FOR THIS PRICE. NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN........MOVE IN THIS WEEK. Sought after location near Andrews, DC line, VA line, Beltway & METRO. CALL TODAY!!!!!