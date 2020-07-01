All apartments in Camp Springs
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
6011 GRIFFITH DR
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

6011 GRIFFITH DR

6011 Griffith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6011 Griffith Drive, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOOK NO FURTHER.......Truly a must see!!!!! Easy L&F Rental. Application online only.. Longandfoster.com . Separate upstairs rental unit. Downstairs has been rented. Don't wait..... This home has 2 full-large size bedrooms, washer and dryer, living room, full bath, garage space, huge back yard and ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. THIS DEAL WILL NOT LAST. IT WAS RENT QUICKLY FOR THIS PRICE. NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN........MOVE IN THIS WEEK. Sought after location near Andrews, DC line, VA line, Beltway & METRO. CALL TODAY!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 GRIFFITH DR have any available units?
6011 GRIFFITH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
Is 6011 GRIFFITH DR currently offering any rent specials?
6011 GRIFFITH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 GRIFFITH DR pet-friendly?
No, 6011 GRIFFITH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 6011 GRIFFITH DR offer parking?
Yes, 6011 GRIFFITH DR offers parking.
Does 6011 GRIFFITH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6011 GRIFFITH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 GRIFFITH DR have a pool?
No, 6011 GRIFFITH DR does not have a pool.
Does 6011 GRIFFITH DR have accessible units?
No, 6011 GRIFFITH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 GRIFFITH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 GRIFFITH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 GRIFFITH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 GRIFFITH DR does not have units with air conditioning.

