5566 LANIER AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Convenience and luxury, together! Enjoy the splendor of this completely and stunningly renovated townhome, just steps away from the Greenbelt metro (Branch Avenue). Step inside and enjoy the 3 bedrooms upstairs (complete with spacious master bedroom walk-in closet and upscale bath), extra full bath, new carpet and convenient upstairs laundry. On the second floor, revel in the updated kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, brand new appliances and hardwood floors. Enjoy fresh air on the cute balcony off the kitchen, then warm up inside with the deluxe 3-sided fireplace. All the with added convenience of an attached 2-car garage with driveway.Fresh paint, brand new HVAC and new water heater add to the desirability of this lovely home. Come see today, this won't last!