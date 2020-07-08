All apartments in Camp Springs
Last updated May 13 2020

5566 LANIER AVENUE

Location

5566 Lanier Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Convenience and luxury, together! Enjoy the splendor of this completely and stunningly renovated townhome, just steps away from the Greenbelt metro (Branch Avenue). Step inside and enjoy the 3 bedrooms upstairs (complete with spacious master bedroom walk-in closet and upscale bath), extra full bath, new carpet and convenient upstairs laundry. On the second floor, revel in the updated kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, brand new appliances and hardwood floors. Enjoy fresh air on the cute balcony off the kitchen, then warm up inside with the deluxe 3-sided fireplace. All the with added convenience of an attached 2-car garage with driveway.Fresh paint, brand new HVAC and new water heater add to the desirability of this lovely home. Come see today, this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5566 LANIER AVENUE have any available units?
5566 LANIER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5566 LANIER AVENUE have?
Some of 5566 LANIER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5566 LANIER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5566 LANIER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5566 LANIER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5566 LANIER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 5566 LANIER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5566 LANIER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5566 LANIER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5566 LANIER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5566 LANIER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5566 LANIER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5566 LANIER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5566 LANIER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5566 LANIER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5566 LANIER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5566 LANIER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5566 LANIER AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

