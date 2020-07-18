All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 5534 Lanier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
5534 Lanier Avenue
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

5534 Lanier Avenue

5534 Lanier Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5534 Lanier Ave, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
tennis court
Tasia Steedley and Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful brick townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, located in Town Center at Camp Springs gated community. The main level has lament wood with high ceilings & large windows, ample sunlight and spacious floor plan. A gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a private balcony. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms with great closet space, one of which is a master suite with a huge bathroom with soak in tub. Washer/Dryer.Pets welcome. Easy Access to Andrews Air Force Base and Washington Nationals Stadium, hiking trails around community as well as tennis courts, and playgrounds. Walking distance to Branch Ave Metro & just minutes from I-495, beautiful National Harbor, MGM Casino, outlet mall and many restaurants. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT me to find out more information about this beautiful home or to schedule a showing at 240.640.0715. I look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Lanier Avenue have any available units?
5534 Lanier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5534 Lanier Avenue have?
Some of 5534 Lanier Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 Lanier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Lanier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Lanier Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5534 Lanier Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5534 Lanier Avenue offer parking?
No, 5534 Lanier Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5534 Lanier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5534 Lanier Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Lanier Avenue have a pool?
No, 5534 Lanier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5534 Lanier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5534 Lanier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Lanier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 Lanier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5534 Lanier Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5534 Lanier Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconiesCamp Springs Apartments with Parking
Camp Springs Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAChillum, MDLandover, MDLangley Park, MDLorton, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VACrofton, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America