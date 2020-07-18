5534 Lanier Avenue

Amenities

Tasia Steedley and Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful brick townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, located in Town Center at Camp Springs gated community. The main level has lament wood with high ceilings & large windows, ample sunlight and spacious floor plan. A gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a private balcony. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms with great closet space, one of which is a master suite with a huge bathroom with soak in tub. Washer/Dryer.Pets welcome. Easy Access to Andrews Air Force Base and Washington Nationals Stadium, hiking trails around community as well as tennis courts, and playgrounds. Walking distance to Branch Ave Metro & just minutes from I-495, beautiful National Harbor, MGM Casino, outlet mall and many restaurants. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT me to find out more information about this beautiful home or to schedule a showing at 240.640.0715. I look forward to meeting you!