5400 AUTH ROAD

Beautiful Condo located and a secured BLDG (24/7 security guard on duty. This luxury BLDG is located next to the Branch Street Metro and within minutes from the Beltway. This 2 bed 2/bath condo offers all amenities (granite counter tops, stainless still appliances, double sinks, full size washer and dyer located in unit, pool, business center, fitness center all included. It also offers two parking spaces located in a secured garage. That's Right NO Extra Cost for these amenities!! This condo is perfect for roommates, singles and couples who love space.