Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

5400 AUTH ROAD

5400 Auth Road · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Auth Road, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Condo located and a secured BLDG (24/7 security guard on duty. This luxury BLDG is located next to the Branch Street Metro and within minutes from the Beltway. This 2 bed 2/bath condo offers all amenities (granite counter tops, stainless still appliances, double sinks, full size washer and dyer located in unit, pool, business center, fitness center all included. It also offers two parking spaces located in a secured garage. That's Right NO Extra Cost for these amenities!! This condo is perfect for roommates, singles and couples who love space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 AUTH ROAD have any available units?
5400 AUTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5400 AUTH ROAD have?
Some of 5400 AUTH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 AUTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5400 AUTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 AUTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5400 AUTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 5400 AUTH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5400 AUTH ROAD offers parking.
Does 5400 AUTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 AUTH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 AUTH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5400 AUTH ROAD has a pool.
Does 5400 AUTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5400 AUTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 AUTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 AUTH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 AUTH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 AUTH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
