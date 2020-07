Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Highly sought after 3 bed 1.5 bath unit with finished basement. Great neighborhood with designated parking. Close distance to Metro station. Fresh carpets and new paint throughout. Master room has both his and her closets. Fenced in backyard. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. House is ready to move in immediately! So don't wait, this one won't last.