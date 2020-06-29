All apartments in Camp Springs
Camp Springs, MD
5104 LUDLOW DR
5104 LUDLOW DR

5104 Ludlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Ludlow Drive, Camp Springs, MD 20748

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful well maintained and spacious main level of a Three bedroom Raised Rambler on a half acre lot. Property is equipped with stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, separate dinning, living and family rooms, master bedroom with full bath, oversized garage (2+ cars), extra long drive way, and concrete patio in the rear of the property. Monthly rent includes all utilities, yard and internet service. *Note: Only main level of this two level home being offered for rent. Great rental space don't delay...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 LUDLOW DR have any available units?
5104 LUDLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5104 LUDLOW DR have?
Some of 5104 LUDLOW DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 LUDLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
5104 LUDLOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 LUDLOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 5104 LUDLOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 5104 LUDLOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 5104 LUDLOW DR offers parking.
Does 5104 LUDLOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 LUDLOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 LUDLOW DR have a pool?
No, 5104 LUDLOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 5104 LUDLOW DR have accessible units?
No, 5104 LUDLOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 LUDLOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5104 LUDLOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5104 LUDLOW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5104 LUDLOW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
