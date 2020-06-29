5104 LUDLOW DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful well maintained and spacious main level of a Three bedroom Raised Rambler on a half acre lot. Property is equipped with stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, separate dinning, living and family rooms, master bedroom with full bath, oversized garage (2+ cars), extra long drive way, and concrete patio in the rear of the property. Monthly rent includes all utilities, yard and internet service. *Note: Only main level of this two level home being offered for rent. Great rental space don't delay...