2554 BOLINBROOK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

JULY 1st MOVE IN READY!! Celebrate the 4th of July in this Bright Beautiful 3/BD 2/FB/2/HB Renovated Town Home in a really nice neighborhood!! Grill out on the large deck that backs to trees!! Open Floor Plan. Nice Eat In Kit w/SS Appliances and Granite Counters. Sep LR w/gas Fireplace. Sep DR. Lovely Master Bedroom w/ Custom Tile MBA, His & Her Closets and Ceiling Fan. Home also has 2 other nice bedrooms. Walkout Basement to patio. W/D. One Car Garage w/Off Street Driveway Parking. Professionally cleaned and has new carpet. Shoes OFF Please when Viewing/Showing. Thanks so much. Close to Military Bases, Mall, Movies, Schools and Stores. Please only qualified candidates need apply. Good Credit required and credit score (630+), great rental history and strong work history. Sorry NO pets allowed. NO Smoking Property. ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS via Rentspree.com. By appointment please.