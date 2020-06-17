All apartments in Bryans Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

2554 BOLINBROOK COURT

2554 Bolinbrook Court · (301) 794-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2554 Bolinbrook Court, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,790

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
JULY 1st MOVE IN READY!! Celebrate the 4th of July in this Bright Beautiful 3/BD 2/FB/2/HB Renovated Town Home in a really nice neighborhood!! Grill out on the large deck that backs to trees!! Open Floor Plan. Nice Eat In Kit w/SS Appliances and Granite Counters. Sep LR w/gas Fireplace. Sep DR. Lovely Master Bedroom w/ Custom Tile MBA, His & Her Closets and Ceiling Fan. Home also has 2 other nice bedrooms. Walkout Basement to patio. W/D. One Car Garage w/Off Street Driveway Parking. Professionally cleaned and has new carpet. Shoes OFF Please when Viewing/Showing. Thanks so much. Close to Military Bases, Mall, Movies, Schools and Stores. Please only qualified candidates need apply. Good Credit required and credit score (630+), great rental history and strong work history. Sorry NO pets allowed. NO Smoking Property. ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS via Rentspree.com. By appointment please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT have any available units?
2554 BOLINBROOK COURT has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT have?
Some of 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2554 BOLINBROOK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT does offer parking.
Does 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT have a pool?
No, 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2554 BOLINBROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
