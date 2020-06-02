933 1st Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated townhome ready for move-in March 1st! Hardwood floors on the main level. Central A/C & heat. Tenant pays gas and electric- rent includes water. Tenant maintains the yard and flower beds. Off-street parking. Plenty of storage in the walk-out basement. Washer/dryer hookups only. No pets- service animals welcome. Vouchers accepted. Security deposit is $1,000. Anne Arundel County public schools. All occupants 18 and over must apply. $25 application fee per adult. No minimum income- all credit scores considered. Home is restricted by maximum income limits. Household Size/Maximum Income: 1-$52,850 / 2-$60,400 / 3-$67,950 / 4-$75,500 / 5-$81,550. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your combined income cannot be more than $67,950. Contact us for more information.