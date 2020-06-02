All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 933 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
933 1st Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM

933 1st Street

933 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

933 1st Street, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated townhome ready for move-in March 1st! Hardwood floors on the main level. Central A/C & heat. Tenant pays gas and electric- rent includes water. Tenant maintains the yard and flower beds. Off-street parking. Plenty of storage in the walk-out basement. Washer/dryer hookups only. No pets- service animals welcome. Vouchers accepted. Security deposit is $1,000. Anne Arundel County public schools. All occupants 18 and over must apply. $25 application fee per adult. No minimum income- all credit scores considered. Home is restricted by maximum income limits. Household Size/Maximum Income: 1-$52,850 / 2-$60,400 / 3-$67,950 / 4-$75,500 / 5-$81,550. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your combined income cannot be more than $67,950. Contact us for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 1st Street have any available units?
933 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 933 1st Street have?
Some of 933 1st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
933 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 933 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 933 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 933 1st Street offers parking.
Does 933 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 1st Street have a pool?
No, 933 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 933 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 933 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 933 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 933 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 933 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College