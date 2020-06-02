706 WHITE WALNUT LANE

Amenities
Move in ready GARAGE townhouse for rent immediately! Very open floor plan with a spacious deck(15X19) and patio ready for you. HUGE Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, recessed lighting , large pantry and gleaming hardwood floor.WASHER/DRYER on site. Big Master bedroom with full master bath and nice size walk in closet. Other 2 Bedrooms are spacious with carpet and ceiling fans. Basement is walk out level with big open space to make it what you want! One car attached garage(19X9) main level. Bathroom on every level!