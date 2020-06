5227 Patrick Henry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

APPLICATIONS ARE CURRENTLY PENDING FOR PROPERTY. RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BED, 1 BATH TOWNHOME. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH ENERGY EFFICIENT APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. CENTRAL AC & HEAT. WATER INCLUDED! TENANT MAINTAINS YARD/LANDSCAPING. OFF-STREET PARKING! $980 SECURITY DEPOSIT. VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS ONLY. NO PETS-SERVICE ANIMALS WELCOME. UNFINISHED BASEMENT. ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OVER MUST APPLY. $25 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. MAX INCOME LIMITS APPLY. Household Size/Maximum Income Limit: 1/$52,850 - 2/$60,400 - 3/$67,950 - 4/$75,500 - 5/$81,550. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your household combined income cannot exceed $67,950. Contact us for more information. www.acdsinc.org