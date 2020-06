Amenities

Fantastic 1 bedroom + den apartment located in Brooklyn Park



Property highlights

- Newly renovated with fresh paint, new flooring and carpeting

- Side and rear entrance with full access to a fenced in backyard

- Short drive to Glen Burnie and Baltimore City and I-695 for an easy commute

- Close to restaurants, shopping, parks, and more!

- Water, gas & electric included in rent

- Voucher welcome

- No pets



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4656359)