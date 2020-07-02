All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 207 6th Ave Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
207 6th Ave Unit B
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

207 6th Ave Unit B

207 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

207 6th Ave, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Brooklyn Park!
Close to BWI, downtown, light rail, (10 min.) Quiet neighborhood. Easy access to all major arteries.

Property highlights

- One of 4 apartments in a duplex
- Newly renovated with new carpet, paint, windows, tub and appliances
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors huge backyard
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Must be quiet tenant to be mindful of elderly in building
- No pets. No exceptions

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5349637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 6th Ave Unit B have any available units?
207 6th Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Is 207 6th Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
207 6th Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 6th Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 207 6th Ave Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 207 6th Ave Unit B offer parking?
No, 207 6th Ave Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 207 6th Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 6th Ave Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 6th Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 207 6th Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 207 6th Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 207 6th Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 207 6th Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 6th Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 6th Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 6th Ave Unit B has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College