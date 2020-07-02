207 6th Ave Unit B

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Brooklyn Park!

Close to BWI, downtown, light rail, (10 min.) Quiet neighborhood. Easy access to all major arteries.



Property highlights



- One of 4 apartments in a duplex

- Newly renovated with new carpet, paint, windows, tub and appliances

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Central heat and air

- Enjoy the outdoors huge backyard

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Must be quiet tenant to be mindful of elderly in building

- No pets. No exceptions



Available Now!



