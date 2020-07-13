Amenities

***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome home to Governors Green Apartments, located in the Bowie, MD. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via Hwy 301 and Hwy 50 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at Bowie Town Center and Bowie Gateway Center. Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in one, two and three-bedroom options that come equipped with washers and dryers in every home, walk-in closets, private patios and balconies, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel fixtures and finishes, just to name a few of our interior amenities. Our community features include a bark park, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, grilling and picnic area and garages are available. Contact our professional, on-site management team today!