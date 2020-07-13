All apartments in Bowie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

Governors Green

16501 Governor Bridge Rd · (301) 250-1836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD 20716

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 503-102 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,592

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 703-304 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,603

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 705-102 · Avail. now

$1,703

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 413-304 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 401-307 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,802

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 413-201 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,861

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 405-202 · Avail. now

$2,138

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Governors Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome home to Governors Green Apartments, located in the Bowie, MD. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via Hwy 301 and Hwy 50 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at Bowie Town Center and Bowie Gateway Center. Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in one, two and three-bedroom options that come equipped with washers and dryers in every home, walk-in closets, private patios and balconies, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel fixtures and finishes, just to name a few of our interior amenities. Our community features include a bark park, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, grilling and picnic area and garages are available. Contact our professional, on-site management team today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Governors Green have any available units?
Governors Green has 9 units available starting at $1,592 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does Governors Green have?
Some of Governors Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Governors Green currently offering any rent specials?
Governors Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Governors Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Governors Green is pet friendly.
Does Governors Green offer parking?
Yes, Governors Green offers parking.
Does Governors Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Governors Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Governors Green have a pool?
Yes, Governors Green has a pool.
Does Governors Green have accessible units?
No, Governors Green does not have accessible units.
Does Governors Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Governors Green has units with dishwashers.
