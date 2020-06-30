8811 Maple Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA in Bowie! Walk on inside to your nice living room with hardwood flooring and separated dining room. A functional kitchen with updated appliances, plenty of counter/cabinet space, and a dishwasher! There is also a full bathroom on the main level for added convenience. Upstairs will have four spacious bedrooms and a full sized updated bathroom! The unfinished basement provides ample storage and a full sized washer and dryer. Outside you have two spacious decks for outdoor entertainment and off street parking!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5342363)