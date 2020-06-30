All apartments in Bowie
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

8811 Maple Ave

8811 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Maple Avenue, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA in Bowie! Walk on inside to your nice living room with hardwood flooring and separated dining room. A functional kitchen with updated appliances, plenty of counter/cabinet space, and a dishwasher! There is also a full bathroom on the main level for added convenience. Upstairs will have four spacious bedrooms and a full sized updated bathroom! The unfinished basement provides ample storage and a full sized washer and dryer. Outside you have two spacious decks for outdoor entertainment and off street parking!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5342363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 Maple Ave have any available units?
8811 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8811 Maple Ave have?
Some of 8811 Maple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8811 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8811 Maple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8811 Maple Ave offers parking.
Does 8811 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8811 Maple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 8811 Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8811 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 8811 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8811 Maple Ave has units with dishwashers.

