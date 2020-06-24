700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE

Amenities

You'll feel at home the minute you walk into this gorgeous 5 bed, 3.5 bath colonial! Property features kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, island with built-in wine fridge, and tile backsplash; dramatic two-story foyer with catwalk; formal living and dining areas; master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxury bathroom with separate shower, water closet, dual vanities, and soaking tub; bedroom level laundry; hall bath with skylight; fully finished basement with theater room, bedroom, and full bathroom; newer windows, roof, and HVAC unit.