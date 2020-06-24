All apartments in Bowie
700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE
700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE

700 Jennings Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

700 Jennings Mill Drive, Bowie, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
You'll feel at home the minute you walk into this gorgeous 5 bed, 3.5 bath colonial! Property features kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, island with built-in wine fridge, and tile backsplash; dramatic two-story foyer with catwalk; formal living and dining areas; master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxury bathroom with separate shower, water closet, dual vanities, and soaking tub; bedroom level laundry; hall bath with skylight; fully finished basement with theater room, bedroom, and full bathroom; newer windows, roof, and HVAC unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE have any available units?
700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?

What amenities does 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE have?
Some of 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 JENNINGS MILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
