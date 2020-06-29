Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 6120 Gothic Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
6120 Gothic Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6120 Gothic Lane
6120 Gothic Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6120 Gothic Lane, Bowie, MD 20720
Amenities
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One room for rent inside my townhouse with saparate bathroom plus utilities included. Close to bus stop and food martket. for $850 prefer Male renter
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bowie-md?lid=12635065
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5363252)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6120 Gothic Lane have any available units?
6120 Gothic Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bowie, MD
.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bowie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6120 Gothic Lane have?
Some of 6120 Gothic Lane's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6120 Gothic Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6120 Gothic Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 Gothic Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6120 Gothic Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bowie
.
Does 6120 Gothic Lane offer parking?
No, 6120 Gothic Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6120 Gothic Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6120 Gothic Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 Gothic Lane have a pool?
No, 6120 Gothic Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6120 Gothic Lane have accessible units?
No, 6120 Gothic Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 Gothic Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 Gothic Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Similar Pages
Bowie 1 Bedrooms
Bowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 Bedrooms
Bowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Annapolis, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
College Park, MD
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Landover, MD
Camp Springs, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Adelphi, MD
Langley Park, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University