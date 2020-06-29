All apartments in Bowie
6120 Gothic Lane

Location

6120 Gothic Lane, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One room for rent inside my townhouse with saparate bathroom plus utilities included. Close to bus stop and food martket. for $850 prefer Male renter

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bowie-md?lid=12635065

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5363252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 Gothic Lane have any available units?
6120 Gothic Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6120 Gothic Lane have?
Some of 6120 Gothic Lane's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 Gothic Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6120 Gothic Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 Gothic Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6120 Gothic Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 6120 Gothic Lane offer parking?
No, 6120 Gothic Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6120 Gothic Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6120 Gothic Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 Gothic Lane have a pool?
No, 6120 Gothic Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6120 Gothic Lane have accessible units?
No, 6120 Gothic Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 Gothic Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 Gothic Lane has units with dishwashers.

