Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7badc7e0b5 ---- Centrally located WITH a garage! This Prime Location condo in the heart of Bowie will check all of your Must-Haves! The large family room, flooded with light from the windows, balcony, and skylights is perfect for entertaining friends and family, or enjoying a cozy night in with the fireplace. Extra loft space could be used as a gym, office, or kids play room! Come tour this home today!