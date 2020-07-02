All apartments in Bowie
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3802 Eastview Ter

3802 Eastview Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Eastview Ter, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Great Starter Home 3bd/2.5 bath - Property Id: 255247

Remarkable move in ready renovated property! Beautiful Single Family Home in pristine condition. Home boasts 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs, plus a half bathroom and washer & dryer on the main level. Main level has a living room and dining room - use your imagination to make it your own. Home has all new paint, new carpets, new resilient flooring, and lighting fixtures. No worries about lawn care or maintenance either because it is included. Conveniently located minutes from MD-301, MD-197 and Rt. 50. The home is in a great location with near by shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, parks, and bus stops all minutes away. Be the first to call this newly refreshed home of yours.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255247
Property Id 255247

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5682100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Eastview Ter have any available units?
3802 Eastview Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Eastview Ter have?
Some of 3802 Eastview Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Eastview Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Eastview Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Eastview Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Eastview Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3802 Eastview Ter offer parking?
No, 3802 Eastview Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3802 Eastview Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3802 Eastview Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Eastview Ter have a pool?
No, 3802 Eastview Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Eastview Ter have accessible units?
No, 3802 Eastview Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Eastview Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 Eastview Ter has units with dishwashers.

