3802 Eastview Ter

Amenities
Great Starter Home 3bd/2.5 bath - Property Id: 255247
Remarkable move in ready renovated property! Beautiful Single Family Home in pristine condition. Home boasts 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs, plus a half bathroom and washer & dryer on the main level. Main level has a living room and dining room - use your imagination to make it your own. Home has all new paint, new carpets, new resilient flooring, and lighting fixtures. No worries about lawn care or maintenance either because it is included. Conveniently located minutes from MD-301, MD-197 and Rt. 50. The home is in a great location with near by shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, parks, and bus stops all minutes away. Be the first to call this newly refreshed home of yours.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255247
Property Id 255247
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5682100)