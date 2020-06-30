All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202

3714 Excalibur Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3714 Excalibur Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
volleyball court
Spacious Two bedroom Condo near Bowie Town Center - Property Id: 232661

Two full bathrooms with tubs and shower. Natural hardwood floors. Spacious bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Granite counter tops.Central a/c and heat. Smart thermostat.Ceiling fan master bedroom and living room. Swimming Pool. Two Reserved parking spaces. Basketball court. Unit is cable ready for Verizon and Comcast. Swimming pool. Gym - Free classes. Club house takes up to 75 people. 5 mins walk to Bowie Town Center. Allen Pond Park is within 10 minute walk: Baseball field,soccer fields, fishing, picnic sites, volleyball area, trail-walking & biking, play grounds, grills, amphitheater etc.
Easy access to route 50 and 301. Schools: Benjamin Tusker Middle School. Bowie High School.Northview Elementary School. Prince George's County Public Schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232661
Property Id 232661

(RLNE5780046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 have any available units?
3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 have?
Some of 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 is pet friendly.
Does 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 offer parking?
Yes, 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 offers parking.
Does 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 have a pool?
Yes, 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 has a pool.
Does 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 have accessible units?
No, 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University