3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202

Spacious Two bedroom Condo near Bowie Town Center - Property Id: 232661
Two full bathrooms with tubs and shower. Natural hardwood floors. Spacious bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Granite counter tops.Central a/c and heat. Smart thermostat.Ceiling fan master bedroom and living room. Swimming Pool. Two Reserved parking spaces. Basketball court. Unit is cable ready for Verizon and Comcast. Swimming pool. Gym - Free classes. Club house takes up to 75 people. 5 mins walk to Bowie Town Center. Allen Pond Park is within 10 minute walk: Baseball field,soccer fields, fishing, picnic sites, volleyball area, trail-walking & biking, play grounds, grills, amphitheater etc.
Easy access to route 50 and 301. Schools: Benjamin Tusker Middle School. Bowie High School.Northview Elementary School. Prince George's County Public Schools.
