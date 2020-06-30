3714 EXCALIBUR CT APT 202 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill media room volleyball court

Spacious Two bedroom Condo near Bowie Town Center - Property Id: 232661



Two full bathrooms with tubs and shower. Natural hardwood floors. Spacious bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Granite counter tops.Central a/c and heat. Smart thermostat.Ceiling fan master bedroom and living room. Swimming Pool. Two Reserved parking spaces. Basketball court. Unit is cable ready for Verizon and Comcast. Swimming pool. Gym - Free classes. Club house takes up to 75 people. 5 mins walk to Bowie Town Center. Allen Pond Park is within 10 minute walk: Baseball field,soccer fields, fishing, picnic sites, volleyball area, trail-walking & biking, play grounds, grills, amphitheater etc.

Easy access to route 50 and 301. Schools: Benjamin Tusker Middle School. Bowie High School.Northview Elementary School. Prince George's County Public Schools.

