3109 TINDER PL

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage sauna microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage sauna

In sought after Bowie this 4 Bedroom Cape Cod nestled on cul de sac is waiting for you. Sunny addition w/skylight is great for relaxing. Recessed Lights in Living. Rm and Kitchen. Garage plus Long Drive way to park extra cars. Near Shopping & public trans. Wood floors throughout.1st floor bath has sauna used as storage. Don't Miss this Great Opportunity. Apply online $55 per applicant. Must get renters insurance before occupancy.