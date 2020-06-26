In sought after Bowie this 4 Bedroom Cape Cod nestled on cul de sac is waiting for you. Sunny addition w/skylight is great for relaxing. Recessed Lights in Living. Rm and Kitchen. Garage plus Long Drive way to park extra cars. Near Shopping & public trans. Wood floors throughout.1st floor bath has sauna used as storage. Don't Miss this Great Opportunity. Apply online $55 per applicant. Must get renters insurance before occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3109 TINDER PL have any available units?
3109 TINDER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 TINDER PL have?
Some of 3109 TINDER PL's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 TINDER PL currently offering any rent specials?
3109 TINDER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.