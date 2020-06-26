All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 3109 TINDER PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
3109 TINDER PL
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

3109 TINDER PL

3109 Tinder Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3109 Tinder Place, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
sauna
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
In sought after Bowie this 4 Bedroom Cape Cod nestled on cul de sac is waiting for you. Sunny addition w/skylight is great for relaxing. Recessed Lights in Living. Rm and Kitchen. Garage plus Long Drive way to park extra cars. Near Shopping & public trans. Wood floors throughout.1st floor bath has sauna used as storage. Don't Miss this Great Opportunity. Apply online $55 per applicant. Must get renters insurance before occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 TINDER PL have any available units?
3109 TINDER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 TINDER PL have?
Some of 3109 TINDER PL's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 TINDER PL currently offering any rent specials?
3109 TINDER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 TINDER PL pet-friendly?
No, 3109 TINDER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3109 TINDER PL offer parking?
Yes, 3109 TINDER PL offers parking.
Does 3109 TINDER PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 TINDER PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 TINDER PL have a pool?
No, 3109 TINDER PL does not have a pool.
Does 3109 TINDER PL have accessible units?
No, 3109 TINDER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 TINDER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 TINDER PL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University