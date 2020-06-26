Single family home in very quiet, well kept, family oriented neighborhood. Home has drive way for occupants use. Very spacious and has main level and upper level bedrooms. Lots of yard space. Looking for a tenant asap. Easy to rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2404 KEGWOOD LANE have any available units?
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
Is 2404 KEGWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2404 KEGWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.