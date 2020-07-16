All apartments in Bowie
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD

2352 Mitchellville Road · (240) 737-5000
Location

2352 Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD 20716

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This beautiful end unit townhouse is in a great location and very well maintained, with 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, living room/dining room combo, a beautiful outdoor space which includes a privacy fence, a deck and a picnic table! The fully finished basement can serve as a fourth bedroom or a family room. The rent is $1995 monthly and the security deposit is one month's rent. Both are to be paid prior to moving in. *****Please abide by COVID19 Guidelines, wear a mask and gloves before entering the property******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD have any available units?
2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD offer parking?
No, 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
