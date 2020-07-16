2352 MITCHELLVILLE ROAD

Amenities

This beautiful end unit townhouse is in a great location and very well maintained, with 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, living room/dining room combo, a beautiful outdoor space which includes a privacy fence, a deck and a picnic table! The fully finished basement can serve as a fourth bedroom or a family room. The rent is $1995 monthly and the security deposit is one month's rent. Both are to be paid prior to moving in. *****Please abide by COVID19 Guidelines, wear a mask and gloves before entering the property******